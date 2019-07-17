SEHA’s mobile health clinics receive over 73,000 patients in 2018, 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) More than 73,000 patients have received screening and treatment through Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, mobile health clinic offerings since 2018 and up to May 2019.

Serving the community since 2010, these mobile clinics reflect SEHA’s legacy in providing advanced, accessible healthcare for the community, in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi Government.

Mohammed Hawas Al Sadid, Ambulatory Healthcare Services CEO, said, "SEHA is the cornerstone of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi and is the only provider with a genuine network that can create value across the system for patients. This network includes three mobile clinics fully equipped to provide curative and preventive services for major events and remote areas."

These clinics, he noted, are connected to SEHA’s electronic medical record, Malaffi, which ensures that appropriate care is provided and the risk of complications is reduced due to the availability of critical medical information such as allergies and others.

SEHA Mobile Clinics 1 and 2 consist of two examination rooms, a nursing room, a dental clinic, a phlebotomy room and an x-ray room and a waiting area for six people, while SEHA clinic three is composed of two examination rooms, an x-ray room, a phlebotomy room, and a waiting room for 10 people.

Through these mobile health clinics, SEHA conducts the comprehensive student checkup for grade 1,5, and 9 in private and public schools, which includes vitals, vision, hearing, spine curvature and dental care, in addition to health education and blood work in line with the standards of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, DoH.

In addition, through the mobile clinics SEHA provides healthcare services for major UAE events such as the UAE National Day, UAE Government Annual Meetings, International Defence Exhibition and Conference, Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi, and Al Dhafra Festival.

In a bid to ease access to preventive healthcare services, SEHA mobile health clinics are licensed to conduct "Weqaya", a DoH screening programme, which enables patients to get a better understanding of their wellbeing and take the necessary preventative measures by improving their lifestyles.

The tests, which can all be completed within the mobile clinic, include clinical examinations; lab work for blood sugar, cholesterol and vitamin D; measurement of blood pressure, body mass index, renal function, smoking status, and physical activity levels. A specialist at the mobile clinic can share the results within 72 hours and discuss options for treatment if required.

SEHA Mobile Clinics 1 and 2 cared for 21,499 patients since 2018, meanwhile, SEHA Mobile Clinic 3, which the medical visa screening, conducted 51,865 visa screening examinations since the beginning of 2018.