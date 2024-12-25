- Home
SEHA's SKMC Marks Medical Milestone With UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure In Emergency Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, successfully performed an Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) on a 39-year-old male at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).
This case underscores SEHA's dedication to employing advanced medical technologies and procedures for patient-centred interventions, thereby setting new standards in emergency medical care.
The patient, a previously healthy individual, presented to SKMC with progressive shortness of breath and severe hypoxia, showing a markedly low oxygen saturation of only 60 percent on room air and a heart rate exceeding 150 beats per minute. A bedside ECHO quickly revealed right ventricular heart strain, which could signify the presence of a massive pulmonary embolism, a fatal diagnosis.
This led to the consideration of ECMO in anticipation of a rapid irreversible deterioration. A massive saddle pulmonary embolism was confirmed via CT scan. Shortly after the CT scan the patient went into cardiac arrest, ECPR was initiated within 15 minutes, proving critical in his subsequent recovery.
Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) is a salvage procedure in which ECMO is initiated emergently on patients who had cardiac arrest and on whom the conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation has failed.
Post-ECMO, the patient underwent a successful mechanical thrombectomy in the interventional radiology suite and was discharged only nine days later, with full recovery. This successful case highlights the importance of the prompt and coordinated medical intervention and exemplifies the high level of patient care provided by over 20 dedicated healthcare professionals at SKMC.
It underscores SEHA’s mission to transform healthcare through a commitment to the highest standards of patient care, thereby enhancing community health outcomes.
Dr Ismail Mohamed Al Ramahi, Division Chief of Emergency Medicine at SKMC, said, “This case represents a significant breakthrough in emergency medical care in the UAE and exemplifies SEHA’s commitment to enhancing healthcare through cutting-edge medical interventions and coordinated care. We are proud of the exceptional teamwork and rapid response that enabled us to successfully perform ECPR in the emergency department.”
Dr Mohammed Shalaby the Adult ECMO programme director in SKMC, said, ‘Witnessing your dream materialise is indeed the ultimate joy. Implementing ECPR in the emergency department signifies the culmination of immense dedication and the creation of a resilient ECMO program, showcasing a dedication to enhancing critical care and preserving lives.”
This case not only showcases SEHA’s expertise in managing acute medical emergencies but also highlights the company’s dedication to integrating innovative medical techniques to save lives. PureHealth's significant investment in technology across its subsidiaries, including SEHA, ensures that residents across Abu Dhabi receive top-tier healthcare services, enabling them to lead longer, healthier, and happier lives.
SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..
