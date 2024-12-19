SEHA’s Tawam Hospital Receives NIHS Accreditation To Teach General Surgery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Tawam Hospital, part of SEHA network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has received accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for the General Surgery Residency Programme.
As a joint programme between Tawam Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), the accreditation boosts PureHealth as a hub for excellence in surgical training, reflecting its commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest global standards.
It also underscores the Group's efforts to build a generation of medical professionals to help future-proof the country's healthcare sector.
The five-year accreditation focuses on professional development within the healthcare workforce, particularly emphasising top-tier speciality training. Graduates who complete the programme will attain Tier 1 status by the end of their training, swelling SEHA's ranks with highly capable medical professionals.
Dr. Sultan Al Karam, CEO of SEHA in Al Ain Region, said, “Human capital is a critical part of the infrastructure underpinning the future of the country's healthcare sector. This accreditation is a testament to the standards at which Pure Health facilities operate, but it also demonstrates the role the network is playing in furthering the national healthcare agenda.”
Recent Stories
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery1 minute ago
-
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents of emirate16 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit46 minutes ago
-
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 20251 hour ago
-
XRG significantly exceeds shareholder acceptance threshold for Covestro AG offer1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature & Arts1 hour ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day2 hours ago
-
Landmark education reforms drive UAE's academic excellence2 hours ago
-
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra3 hours ago
-
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte3 hours ago