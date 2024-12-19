SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Tawam Hospital, part of SEHA network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has received accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for the General Surgery Residency Programme.

As a joint programme between Tawam Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), the accreditation boosts PureHealth as a hub for excellence in surgical training, reflecting its commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest global standards.

It also underscores the Group's efforts to build a generation of medical professionals to help future-proof the country's healthcare sector.

The five-year accreditation focuses on professional development within the healthcare workforce, particularly emphasising top-tier speciality training. Graduates who complete the programme will attain Tier 1 status by the end of their training, swelling SEHA's ranks with highly capable medical professionals.

Dr. Sultan Al Karam, CEO of SEHA in Al Ain Region, said, “Human capital is a critical part of the infrastructure underpinning the future of the country's healthcare sector. This accreditation is a testament to the standards at which Pure Health facilities operate, but it also demonstrates the role the network is playing in furthering the national healthcare agenda.”