Selecting Dubai As The Capital Of Arab Media Is A Tribute To Sheikh Mohammed’s Vision: Mohammed Al Gergawi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Selecting Dubai as the Capital of Arab media is a tribute to Sheikh Mohammed’s vision: Mohammed Al Gergawi

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the selection of Dubai as the 'Capital of Arab Media'' is a tribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which he articulated when laying the foundation for a media hub in the emirate 20 years ago

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the selection of Dubai as the 'Capital of Arab Media'' is a tribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which he articulated when laying the foundation for a media hub in the emirate 20 years ago.

Al Gergawi’s comments came as the Arab Information Ministers Council selected Dubai as the 'Capital of Arab Media' for the year 2020. "Sheikh Mohammed tasked us with establishing Dubai Media City and Dubai internet City as he realised at an early stage that these two sectors will merge in a decade or two. Today, the region is at the forefront of content creation regionally with more than 4,000 media companies," Al Gergawi said.

"His Highness entrusted Emirati youth with the task of launching a new media sector, and extended his support to all media projects. Dubai’s ability to create new sectors and lead the implementation of new ideas has made it a model for many countries," he added.

Al Gergawi also said that the selection of Dubai as the capital of Arab media is a major achievement for the UAE, and places more responsibility on all professionals in the media sector to accelerate the country’s development journey. "Today, media is a major engine of development and a tool for positive change. It is also a key driver of the soft diplomacy of any country that seeks to advance its global status."

