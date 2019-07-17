UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selection Of Dubai As The 2020 'Capital Of Arab Media' Highlights UAE's Leading Role In Media Industry: Arab Information Ministers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' highlights UAE's leading role in media industry: Arab Information Ministers

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Arab information ministers affirmed today that selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' has underscored the UAE's leading role in the regional and international media landscape.

Makram Mohammed Ahmed, Chair of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the selection of Dubai for this prestigious status was objective.

''We are confident that both establishments and professionals in Dubai deserve this honour,'' he said.''Dubai has offered a lot to the Arab culture and media and deserves to be the 'Capital of Arab Media''' Jumana Ghunaimat, Minister of State for Media Affairs, Jordan, praised the selection as a ''good initiative'', and expressed her confidence of Dubai's ability to better serve the Arab media sector and Arab issues. Dubai's standing will enhance media's role in advancing critical Arab issues,'' she added.

While congratulating the UAE, Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said Dubai's selection as 'Capital of Arab Media, would support Arab causes.''We wish the UAE every success.'' Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahr, Bahrain's Information Ministry Undersecretary, said the UAE always meets the finest criteria, given its prominent place in the hearts of brothers in the Arab World.

''It is natural to have such an Arab consensus on this selection because of Dubai's high cultural and media importance in the Arab World,'' he added.

Dubai During its 50th Ordinary Session, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Arab Information Ministers Council selected the Emirate of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media'. The Council's decision confirms the UAE’s role in supporting Arab and international media and further recognises Dubai's prominent media stature.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Dubai Bahrain Saudi Arabia 2020 Media Arab

Recent Stories

50% of ‘Household Income and Expenditure Survey ..

35 minutes ago

Opposition parties fearful of accountability: Ch S ..

8 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit looms as race for new British PM wr ..

8 minutes ago

UAE wins gold medal at Men&#039;s under 85kg at 4t ..

50 minutes ago

Jadhav's case; ICJ gives its ruling on 42-page

49 minutes ago

Pompeo to Seek Central America Crackdown on US-Bou ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.