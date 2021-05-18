Self-guided itineraries to be made easily accessible through Expo 2020 Mobile App

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled a series of curated itineraries for visitors available in a half-day, full-day or three-day formats to ensure unforgettable experiences for all when it opens its doors to the world on 1st October 2021.

The guided and self-guided journeys – the latter available through the Expo 2020 mobile App – will highlight site-wide attractions appealing to families, couples, students, business travellers and everyone in between.

Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice President, Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 is for explorers, foodies and culture enthusiasts, for children and grandparents, for entrepreneurs, inventors and businesses travellers, for the casual tourist, and for the curious who want to experience the future – now. Our easy-to-access itineraries will enable every visitor to discover the game-changing innovations, world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are relevant to them, ensuring everyone who walks through our doors has a safe experience that amazes, inspires and excites the senses."

Expo Essentials will introduce the world in one place, and include innovations such as the world’s largest radio satellite capable of detecting signals from alien life and a 4D ‘bioprinter’ that can reproduce live cells, as well as world fusion music, choirs and orchestral performances, and cuisines from countries visitors may have never considered before.

The Expo for Families tour offers an exciting, interactive journey packed with fun, educational experiences for all ages, from a Beethoven-inspired robo-band to an encounter with a giant sharp-toothed fish; while Expo for Couples will appeal to those who want to discover the site’s most romantic offerings, including the magical Al Wasl Plaza, which will feature spectacular night-time light shows on its 360-degree projection surface.

The Expo Architecture and Design Journey will take visitors through some of Expo’s architectural marvels – from the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion to self-sustaining buildings and pavilions that merge nature and architecture, while on the Expo for Foodies tour, guests can taste the future of food, discover a star chef, or sample a new cuisine while taking in a show.

Alternatively, take time out to explore human well-being on the Expo Health and Wellness Journey, ride a bike or attend a yoga class in Jubilee Park, nourish yourself with the latest superfoods and discover life-changing healthcare innovations.

Other itineraries include the Business and Entrepreneurship Journey, which explores how change-makers from around the world strategise to create a lasting impact, and the Expo Mobility Journey, showcasing next-gen innovations moving data, people and goods across the world, from how AI is changing the way we live, learn and play, to the future of air travel.

The Expo Energy Journey will allow visitors to discover vertical farms and stroll through net-zero energy pavilions, while on the Expo for Techies and Innovators tour, they will be able to explore artificial intelligence, space and augmented reality – with a break for lunch with robots.

Hosting an exceptional Expo while ensuring the health, safety and well-being of all participants is Expo’s highest priority. In the past five months, Expo 2020 has successfully welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to preview Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, and hosted the face-to-face gathering of hundreds of delegates from participating countries at the final International Participants Meeting at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Those visiting both events experienced first-hand the far-reaching programme of precautionary measures adopted by Expo 2020 to ensure the safety of all visitors, participants and staff – working in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority, and in line with the latest information and advice from the World Health Organisation.

These include the installation of thermal cameras and sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations. Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all official participants and their staff.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 will run from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, inviting visitors from around the world to join the making of a new world, experiencing a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.