Semester 1 Exams To Be Held In November 22: Ministry Of Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

Semester 1 exams to be held in November 22: Ministry of Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of education has announced that the first semester examinations for public and private schools that apply the national curriculum will be held on 22nd November, 2020, for all academic stages.

The ministry also indicated that the examinations will be conducted remotely for all grades except 12th-grade students, as it is scheduled to be held in schools, in adherence to all precautionary and health measures.

More Stories From Middle East

