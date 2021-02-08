Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after 'Hope Probe'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The UAE Pro League announced naming the semi-final round of the Arabian Gulf Cup after 'Hope Probe' in observance of the UAE's – and the Arab World's – maiden mission to Mars.

The logo of the 'Hope Probe' will be prominently featured on seamless massive screens splashed on the pitches of Al Maktoum and Zabeel stadiums where the two fixtures of Al Nasr vs Itihad Kalbaa and Shabab Al Ahly vs Al Wasl will be played.

Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Head of the UAE Pro League, said, "Naming the semi-final round of the Arabian Gulf Cup after 'Hope Probe' is a message to our youth that the impossible is possible and that they are capable of steering the helm of the nation and delivering a brighter future for our people."