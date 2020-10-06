UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senaat Proposes To Form 'F&B Champion' With Agthia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Senaat proposes to form 'F&B champion' with Agthia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) General Holding Corporation, Senaat, part of ADQ and the sole shareholder of Al Foah Company, on Tuesday announced that it has submitted a non-binding offer to the board of Agthia Group, a food and beverage company. The offer sets out the principal terms and conditions on which the majority of Al Foah’s business would be transferred to Agthia.

The proposed transaction would combine two leaders in their complementary food and beverage product categories to create one of the top 10 consumer F&B players in the MENA region, an ADQ press release said on Tuesday.

The combined entity will also become a domestic champion in four essential categories: water, dates, flour, and animal feed. As a more robust, diversified consumer-centric food and beverage player, Agthia will have an even stronger platform to compete across the MENA region and support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to secure supply chain, production, and distribution of essential foods.

By leveraging Agthia’s marketing and packaging expertise and its extensive network, the combined entity will expand its breadth of consumer products, especially in the more premium end of the date market value chain. It will also increase the combined entity’s competitive access to new market segments, such as supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and cafés, as well as export markets in Europe, the US and Asia. In addition, stronger supply chain relationships, distribution, sales and marketing channels would allow for long-term cost savings.

The proposed transaction offers shareholders a value-accretive deal with opportunities for several revenue-enhancing and cost-saving synergies, thereby creating a more robust consumer F&B platform with strong international prospects. The deal will also further strengthen Agthia’s balance sheet, giving it additional financial power and flexibility for potential acquisitions in the future.

The non-binding offer sets out the principal terms and conditions by which Senaat would transfer Al Foah to Agthia.

As per the proposal, Senaat would transfer the entire issued share capital of Al Foah to Agthia. In consideration for the share transfer, Agthia would issue to Senaat a convertible instrument, convertible into 120 million ordinary shares in Agthia upon closing of the transaction.

The price at which the convertible instrument will convert into shares in Agthia is AED3.75 per share. This implies an equity value of AED450 million for Al Foah. Post conversion into shares, Senaat would own 59.17% of the entire issued share capital of Agthia, up from the 51% it currently owns in the Group.

In alignment with the strategic objectives of the deal to expand further as a diversified FMCG leader in the region, Al Foah’s organic date farm in Al Ain would not be included as part of the deal. The combined entity would focus on strengthening core activities of processing, sales, and marketing, and would plan to continue sourcing produce from Al Foah’s existing network of farmers.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, commented, "We see this proposed transaction as the integration of two leading operators in their respective categories that will create a national F&B champion. The combined company will have the scale, strength and ambition to create one of the top 10 F&B players in the middle East. We also see an opportunity to leverage Agthia’s expertise in FMCG brands across Al Foah’s world-class date offering to help accelerate sales in established and new markets and categories. This will in turn benefit Al Foah’s valued community of Emirati date farmers by increasing demand for their locally-farmed produce and protecting an essential part of our proud heritage."

If the Board of Agthia recommends the offer, and it is subsequently approved by the shareholders of Agthia, then Senaat anticipates closing this transaction before or during Q1 2021, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Related Topics

Business Water Europe Company Abu Dhabi Price Middle East Market Post All From Share Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covi ..

3 seconds ago

PM expresses displeasure over treason case against ..

18 minutes ago

Qatar Negotiating With Drug Companies to Purchase ..

14 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 129,072 hectares, no locus found

14 minutes ago

FM lauds Pakistani diaspora's role for building Pa ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Detains Military Officer Leaking Stat ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.