SENAAT To Sponsor 18th UNIDO General Conference

Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) SENAAT, one of the UAE’s largest industrial investment holding companies, will be the Exclusive Platinum Partner of the UAE's contribution to the 18th Session of the UNIDO General Conference.

The participation reaffirms company's commitment to driving innovative alliances between key industry stakeholders across the global value chain that will help transform the global manufacturing sector and accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

This was announced by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, and Minister of Energy and Industry, UAE, and incoming President of the 18th Session of the UNIDO General Conference, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, on Wednesday.

Throughout the five-day proceedings, a series of high-level side events will accompany the main agenda of the conference focusing on six themes: Youth and Entrepreneurship, Gender, Industry 4.0, Sustainable Energy, Industrial Parks, and Circular Economy.

These will run alongside 25 sessions around policies that facilitate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in the presence of 800 delegates from 168 Member States, including Heads of States and Governments, Ministers, senior representatives of United Nations organisations, and prominent leaders from the private sector, civil society and academia.

In line with the theme of the General Conference, "Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future", SENAAT continues to drive innovation in the industry sector by promoting innovative business models within its subsidiaries to increase the efficiency of manufacturing processes and improve the quality of products, services, and solutions.

Al Mazrouei said, "The UNIDO General Conference is an important platform to discuss some of the world’s most pressing challenges. As the technologies provided by the fourth industrial revolution emerge, it is critical that partnerships between global industry players are strengthened. Consequently, I am delighted to welcome SENAAT as the Exclusive Platinum Partner of the UAE's contribution to the UNIDO General Conference so that we work together to drive forward a global strategy that enables the delivery of shared objectives, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrial development around the world."

Dr. Mohammed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of SENAAT, said, "Abu Dhabi’s strong industrial ecosystem is characterised by synergies and alliances between different industry leaders, associations and major organisations. The UNIDO General Conference serves as a solid platform to explore potential partnerships with local, regional and international stakeholders to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development."

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of Senaat, said, "The partnership between SENAAT and the UNIDO General Conference is the result of our shared commitment to take a transformational approach towards shaping the future of manufacturing in the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. SENAAT is passionate about sustained economic growth and we have an open-door policy towards partnering with key industrial sector players as we believe, together, with vast experience and deep knowledge, we can bridge economic, social and environmental gaps for sustainable development."

