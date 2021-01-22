WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday advanced President Joe Biden’s historic nominee for defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, and also approved a requisite waiver that will allow the four-star general to helm the Defense Department despite having retired from the Army only four years ago.

"Given the unique challenges we face, it is imperative to have a confirmed Secretary of Defense in place as soon as possible," committee chairman Jack Reed said Thursday.

"There is an urgent and widely recognized need to move forward with getting a new national security team in place."