Senate Of The Philippines Commends UAE's Support In Times Of Crises

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Senate of the Philippines commends UAE's support in times of crises

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Senate of the Philippines Wednesday expressed profound appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in acknowledgment of the UAE's "constant help" for Filipinos in times of crises.

This came as the Senate conducted its 57th Plenary Session today, where Sen. Richard Gordon voiced the Senate’s appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed "for consistently helping Filipinos in times of crisis and great need."

Gordon added that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed had "established health centers and rebuilt 18 schools in Eastern Samar in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda.

The UAE also provided free COVID vaccination to all its residents, including around 700K Filipinos working in their country."

In addition, Sen. Ping Lacson supported the adoption of a resolution expressing the Senate’s profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Lacson said the Emirates Red Crescent officials "came to the Philippines in 2014 and offered $10 million to assist the 171 cities and municipalities affected by typhoon Yolanda," according to the Senate's official Twitter account.

