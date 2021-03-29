UrduPoint.com
Senate Of The Philippines Expresses Gratitude To Mohamed Bin Zayed For His Support During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to Mohamed bin Zayed for his support during COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Senate of the Republic of the Philippines has adopted a resolution expressing the profound appreciation of the Filipino people to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his "gestures of compassion, concern, friendship, solidarity and support toward the Filipino people in times of natural disasters and during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.'' On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh received an official copy of the resolution from the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M.

Quintana during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh reviewed with the Ambassador of the Philippines the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, while they discussed prospects for developing and strengthening them.

Ambassador Quintana expressed her deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the keenness, solidarity and support he shows towards the Filipino people in times of distress. On behalf of the Filipino people, she extended gratitude to His Highness for the charitable work he provided.

She wished continued health and success to the wise leadership it is the first time that the Senate in the Philippines honours a leader from middle East.

