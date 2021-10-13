Senegal celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020, as President Macky Sall inaugurates pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Senegal celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai today (13 October) with a distinctive and exciting programme of music, dance, parades and more across the Expo site.

President Macky Sall, accompanied by Dr Malik Diop, Commissioner General of the Senegal Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Visitors to our Expo will be inspired by Senegal’s history, traditions and dynamic multi-lingual population, which is driving the country forward with ambition, and for that, I would like to express our appreciation to Senegal, to Your Excellency President Macky Sall, and to the Commissioner General of Senegal, Dr Malik Diop, and his team, for Senegal’s meaningful participation in this Expo.

"The relationship between our two countries has witnessed significant growth since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, and given that Senegal represents an important trade and logistics partner for the UAE, we are keen on exploring new horizons of cooperation between our nations across various sectors."

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Al Wasl Stage hosted a life-affirming celebration of togetherness by Senegalese Afro-pop duo Maabo, made up of husband-and-wife Mia and Abdoul Guisse, performing their songs about the beauty of love and relationships, which have attracted millions of views on YouTube.

Senegal added African flair to Expo’s daily Colours of the World Parade along Ghaf Avenue, treating audiences to a unique cultural fusion experience.

The nation also brought a distinctive dance show to Expo, providing a window into the spiritual roots of dance. The Bakalama Group highlighted Senegal’s cultural diversity and its openness to the world through dance and music using percussion, at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai.

The nation’s commercial opportunities were also well represented, notably at Global Business Forum Africa at DEC, where HE Amadou Hott, Senegal Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, spoke at Made in Africa II: Manufacture to Recover. The session considered where progress is being made and how Dubai's businesses and investors are responding to new opportunities to support African manufacturing.

And the Senegal Investments and Business Opportunities Forum, also at DEC, showcased investment projects and business opportunities in Senegal, including the vision and achievements of the Emerging Senegal Plan 2035, the development of transport infrastructure and the 'Tourist Hub' project attracting visitors to Senegal.

Located at the western edge of the African continent, Senegal is renowned for its colourful architecture, UNESCO World Heritage sites, diverse landscapes and rich culture. Visitors to the Senegal Pavilion, situated in the Mobility District, will discover see the country’s rich traditions and dynamic multi-lingual population that is driving the country forward with ambition, while learning about its ambitious future plans and how it has become one of Africa’s most innovative nations.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.