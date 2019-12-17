UrduPoint.com
Senegal Heritage Week Showcases Diverse Arts, Culture In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Republic of Senegal is organising a series of cultural activities, as part of 'The World Heritage Weeks Programme', providing visitors with the unique opportunity to experience Senegal’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage.

There are different events connected to the programme. At the Cultural Heritage Centre, 'Al Bait Al Gharbi', it will be from 16th to 20th, December; on 19th December there will be the Dawahi Festival 8 in Al Nouf Park, and on 20th December at Africa Hall. It was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

An annual event, 'World Heritage Week', was launched under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, to showcase the heritage and culture of countries across the world, whilst providing a platform for the exchange of local and international experiences.

Al Musallam said, "It has been an absolute delight to host the Republic of Senegal as our guest of honour this week.

The past couple of days have been educationally and culturally enriching, with the event helping unfold various diverse aspects of the Senegalese culture, allowing people to immerse themselves in a unique experience."

Serine Shekhuna Makki from the Republic of Senegal Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "This is an extremely important event, as it helps us better understand the cultures of our respective nations thus helping bolster our relationship with each other. Senegal is known for its extremely rich culture and heritage, similar to that of the UAE and we are grateful to the leaders of the UAE for giving us a platform to exchange ideas and learn more about each other."

During the event, visitors will get a chance to adorn the traditional attire popular to the Senegalese culture and participate in exhibitions showcasing the country’s traditional artefacts. Attendees will learn to sculpt on wood, ceramic and metal and also get their hands on some beautiful traditional accessories.

