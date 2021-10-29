UrduPoint.com

Senegal's President Confers The National Order Of The Lion On Shakhbout Bin Nahyan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin Nahyan

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has conferred the National Order of the Lion on Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, in recognition of his efforts to promote friendly relations between the two countries.

President Sall presented the Order when he received Sheikh Shakhbout at the Palace of the Republic in the capital Dakar, on Thursday.

Sheikh Shakhbout extended his thanks and appreciation for the honour and emphasised the strong ties between the two countries thanks to the attention attached by the UAE's leadership.

The UAE Minister of State expressed his pride at the Order which reflects the strong, distinguished and friendly ties and cooperation between the two sides.

The UAE always looks forward to enhancing cooperation in the best interest of the two countries, he noted.

The two sides discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries in various fields. They also tackled several regional dossiers of mutual interest and ways to boost cooperation in the investment and economic sectors.

Sheikh Shakhbout met with Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, and discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and ways to develop them, particularly in the investment field

