UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal's President Receives President Of The Global Council For Tolerance And Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:45 PM

Senegal's President receives President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) Senegal's President Macky Sall welcomed the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Bin Mohamed AlJarwan, at the Presidential Palace at capital Dakar.

During the audience, the Senegalese President praised the council's achievements in mobilising and unifying international efforts to support tolerance and peace around the world, and the council's initiatives to promote and spread the values of tolerance in various societies to reach a more secure and peaceful future.

The two sides reviewed the possibility of opening a representative office for the council in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, where the Senegalese President welcomed this initiative, affirming his support for the council's work.

Related Topics

World Dakar Senegal

Recent Stories

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

20 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

35 minutes ago

94,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

51 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.