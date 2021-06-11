(@FahadShabbir)

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) Senegal's President Macky Sall welcomed the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Bin Mohamed AlJarwan, at the Presidential Palace at capital Dakar.

During the audience, the Senegalese President praised the council's achievements in mobilising and unifying international efforts to support tolerance and peace around the world, and the council's initiatives to promote and spread the values of tolerance in various societies to reach a more secure and peaceful future.

The two sides reviewed the possibility of opening a representative office for the council in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, where the Senegalese President welcomed this initiative, affirming his support for the council's work.