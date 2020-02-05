UrduPoint.com
Senegalese President Arrives In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Senegalese President arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) President Macky Sall of Senegal arrived in the UAE on Wednesday for a several-day official visit.

The Senegalese President was received by Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanying President Sall was a high-level delegation of ministers and officials.

