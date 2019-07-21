Senegalese President lauds ties with UAE

(@imziishan)

DAKAR, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) President Macky Sall of Senegal welcomed an official UAE delegation led by Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, to the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

During the delegation’s visit, President Sall praised the strong ties and friendly relations between his country and the UAE. He also expressed his country's keenness towards supporting and further consolidating bilateral ties of the UAE and Senegal, especially across various fields of interest.

In line with the visit, KFED signed an agreement with the Senegalese government for the creation of the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which will be located in Dakar and aimed towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among local businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, SMEs.

President Sall conveyed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support towards strengthening cooperative relations between the two countries. He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his interest in supporting Senegal's economy by helping promote and encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, while also empowering the role of women across different economic activities.

The Senegalese President noted that the UAE continues to play a pivotal role of supporting the economic development of many countries, particularly providing sustainable support programs that have been developed based on its interest to spread stability and sustainability across the globe. He pointed out that selecting Dakar as the location of the new Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship demonstrates the depth of the bilateral relations enjoyed by both countries.

He revealed that the new centre would play a key role in the development efforts of Senegal and its neighbouring countries, especially across its move to integrate and empower young people in contributing effectively to economic activities and help them to build a sustainable knowledge economy.

President Sall took note that the new centre will also serve West African countries and strongly reflects the UAE's commitment towards promoting sustainable and economic diversification among countries in the West African region, helping reduce poverty and unemployment to create a lasting state of economic and social stability.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has directed the KFED to work in close coordination with the Senegalese government to help them in establishing a centre aimed at promoting innovation while also supporting the development of micro and SME projects with a capital of US$20 million.

In response, KFED Chairman Al Nowais, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the Senegalese president, taking note that the creation of the new Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will help in the promotion of a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship not only in Senegal but also to its neighbouring countries.

"The UAE's wise leadership remains fully committed in supporting the efforts to achieve sustainable development of Senegal and West African countries and to strengthen government efforts that promote entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, empower women and support young people to contribute in creating a state of sustainable development that is reflected on the future generations of Senegal and these other countries," Al Nowais stated.

Established 12 years ago, KFED has become one of the leading institutions tasked to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE. It has funded more than 1,600 projects within the UAE, while transferring its successful experience to more than 20 friendly countries in Asia, Africa and Europe through pioneering financing programmes.