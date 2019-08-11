Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings to UAE units in Yemen, Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) Several senior UAE Armed Forces officers congratulated officers and recruits of the UAE Armed Forces units operating in Yemen and Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, while in the presence of officers from the Saudi Armed Forces.

Officers congratulated the Emirati military personnel while visiting several army units stationed in Najran and Taif, Saudi Arabia, which are part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces operating in Mukalla and Khawkhah, Yemen.

Major General Mohammed Mattar Al Khaili, Deputy Commander of the Presidential Guard, performed Eid Al Adha prayers with officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the UAE Armed Forces units in Mukalla, Yemen. Further, Major General Mohammed Sultan Al Massayba, Signal Corps Commander, and Major General Abdulrahman Sabat Al Marri, Commander of Joint Supply, visited Khawkhawh District and exchanged Eid Al Adha blessings with Armed Forces personnel.

They also visited other armed forces units and headquarters taking part in the liberation of Yemen.

In Saudi Arabia, Major General Salem Saeed Al Jaberi, Head of Administration and Manpower, visited UAE Armed Forces units stationed in Najran, while Major General Pilot Abdullah Mohammed Al Niyadi, Representative of the General Command of the Armed Forces, visited Emirati units in Taif.

These visits enabled Armed Forces officers and recruits to exchange blessings on Eid Al Adha. The Armed Forces General Command performs similar visits on other religious and public occasions, to monitor the work of military units and promote compassion and communication among army officers.

The visiting delegations also conveyed Eid Al Adha greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They also highlighted the heroic role of the UAE Armed Forces in Yemen.

During the visits, the senior officers stressed that the UAE is always committed to its role in Yemen under the framework of the Arab Coalition, and will continue performing its tasks with efficiency, and help rebuild the Yemeni Army.

They also pointed out that the UAE will continue to assist the Yemeni people and promote the country’s peace process, noting that the UAE aims to achieve the strategic objectives of the Arab Coalition and support a political solution to end the ongoing conflict.

They also highlighted the close partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which will continue to reinforce the Arab Coalition.

In Bahrain, Major General Rashid Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Commander-in-Chief of the Umm Al Qaiwain Police, also visited UAE Armed Forces units, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.