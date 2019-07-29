Senior citizens can now process legal affairs in dedicated 'Majlis' at Abu Dhabi Courts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has launched a 'Majlis', or a dedicated office that will help the elderly and People of Determination (people with disabilities) process their legal matters with convenience.

The Majlis includes dedicated staff and is fully-equipped to process all kinds of legal transactions in one location, saving customers the hassle of moving between departments.

ADJD Under-Secretary, Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said that the new service is a continuation of the department's initiatives to help facilitate services for senior citizens, and in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.