Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, emphasised that senior citizens in the UAE always remain at the forefront of the Ministry of Community Development based on the values of the UAE community that encourages gratitude, respect and protection of senior citizens, in response to their efforts, giving and maintaining their role in promoting the stability, cohesion and happiness of the UAE family and society to reflect the vision of leadership and its continued guidance to achieve the best interest for these categories.

This was stated by Minister of Community Development on the occasion of the ministry’s celebration of the International Day for Older Persons coinciding 1st October each year, as celebrated by the United Nations under the theme "Digital Equity for All Ages".

Hessa Essa Buhumaid revealed that the ministry is seeking to increase proactive and digital services for senior citizens based on the goals of the national policy reflecting the keenness of the UAE leadership and government to adopt many legislations, programs and initiatives, focus and deliver quality services to these categories wherever they are in recognition and appreciation of their efforts.

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons 2021, the Ministry of Community Development issued a digital services guide to this category in particular. It also provided an introductory video on digital services and smart applications to benefit senior citizens in order to deliver the ministry’s services to all customers wherever they are.

Last year, the Ministry launched the "We are your Family" initiative to 18,115 senior citizens who were contacted by the ministry staff and a number of volunteers to check on their health, needs and requirements. The number of senior citizens who were enrolled in the "Senior Volunteers" initiative within the National Volunteer Platform has also increased to about 3,000 people.

The senior citizens customers’ happiness centre in Ajman and all other centres affiliated by the Ministry organized several activities including: "Digital equity for Senior Citizens Wellbeing" including awareness workshops about: "Digital applications and their importance for senior citizens", "ministry’s applications and services for this category, "social media impact on senior citizens socially and psychologically during COVID-19 pandemic", a virtual workshop on the "importance of digital integration of senior citizens", virtual trips and entertainment events, virtual reality treatment sessions, as well as a visit by Ajman Markets Cooperative Society for senior citizens visiting the center and those affiliated with home care.

The ministry offers a range of exclusive services to senior citizens, including "Massara" card, a range of services and privileges, automatically and without request granted to every citizen over 60 years old through an electronic link with the Emirates ID card in addition to "Fazaa" Card which came as part of the partnership between the Ministry of Community Development and the Social Solidarity Fund (Takaful) of the Ministry of Interior.

"Fazaa Card" is provided for senior citizens who are registered in the ministry’s database.

Senior citizens also benefited from the knowledge and social empowerment programmes provided by the Families Productive Department in support of talented senior citizens as part of "Al Sana" project for productive Emirati families, "senior volunteers" initiative, which provides volunteering opportunities, programmes and activities that attract senior citizens accommodating their interests, professional experiences and physical abilities in various fields through the National Volunteering Platform (UAE.Volunteers) as well as the membership in the customers’ happiness centres to give senior citizens the opportunities to enjoy recreational, awareness and sports programs, and priority access to free examinations and vaccinations in accordance with programmes specifically designed for them.

The Ministry of Community Development gave senior citizens the priority in its awareness campaigns through social media platforms by presenting a series of awareness messages in the field of caring and empowering senior citizens, protecting senior citizens from COVID-19, giving nutrition advices for senior citizens", caring for senior citizens during epidemics, and raising the awareness of all its services that are allocated to senior citizens.

In the field of welfare and development services for senior citizens, the Ministry provides accommodation services provided by Ajman Senior Citizens Happiness Centre for those who categories over 60 years old who do not have a family or a financial supporter, social security, a monthly social assistance to entitled senior citizens beneficiaries aiming at the support of sustainable social development and social wellbeing for all citizens as well as social protection.

Senior citizens who are registered in the ministry’s database can also benefit from other discounts and services. As such the social assistance recipients are partially exempted from electricity and water consumption fees and declaration of non-benefit public associations in order to support, promote and encourage community participation for all individuals especially senior citizens. All senior citizens can join and register and in the following associations such as: The Emirates Friends Association of Senior Citizens, Association of Retirees and other specialised and licensed associations by the Ministry.

The Ministry also provides the mobile unit services known as "Connect With You" to senior citizens in Ajman, a medical unit consisting of an integrated team of doctors, physiotherapists, nurses and assistants, who make home visits to senior citizens to provide Primary healthcare services, physiotherapy, social, awareness and educational services, introduce family members on how to take care of senior citizens, as well as social workers who carry out periodic procedures for social security entitled persons. The mobile unit service can be contacted through: 04-6011785 or 06-74011785.