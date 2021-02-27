UrduPoint.com
Senior Citizens Vaccination Campaign Continues Its Success All Over UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), continued to carry out the vaccination campaign for senior citizens which was launched last January against COVID-19 all over the UAE.

Till today, the campaign included Ajman, Dubai, Al Fujairah, Um Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

The vaccination campaign of senior citizens in Ras Al Khaimah was done by a team from the two ministries at the homes of male and female senior citizens in several areas such as: Dahan, Julphar, Al Rams and Shaam areas in Ras Al Khaimah.

The senior citizens vaccination campaign was launched on 10th January and achieved great response from hundreds of male and female senior citizens. As part of its ongoing efforts, the campaign continues to deliver the vaccine to the largest numbers of senior citizens across the UAE to ensure their prevention against the coronavirus and receive two doses as per a timed schedule all over the UAE.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, emphasised that the senior citizens vaccination campaign was able to deliver the vaccine to senior citizens in several areas across the UAE through the medical team at the senior citizens centers in Ajman, Dubai, Al Fujairah, Dibba Al Fujairah, Um Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah lauding the efforts of the Ministry of Health & Prevention in providing a medical team to vaccine senior citizens at their residences ensuring the delivery of services and providing the vaccine to the largest possible number of targeted groups and neediest people foremost which are senior citizens.

The Ministry of Community Development is very keen to promote its partnership with competent authorities to reach out to the priority groups and provide COVID-19 vaccine to them, reflecting the instructions and guidance of the UAE wise leadership to provide all the main constituents that enhance wellbeing by overcoming the repercussions of COVID-19 crisis and moving towards returning to our normal lives.

The senior citizens vaccination campaign is more specific as it is addressed to the most important and vulnerable groups to ensure their health and safety, and prevent complications of the disease, as they are the most vulnerable to complications of COVID-19 based on the fact that the vaccine is the best way to protect all the members of the community from the consequences of the virus to a large extent.

