Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed Forces units in Saudi Arabia on Eid Al Adha

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Several Emirati Armed Forces commanders have visited UAE Armed Forces units in Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Land Forces; Major General Pilot Saeed Ali Al Ali, Commander of the Joint Aviation Command; and Major General Khalifa Al Hamli, Commander of the Reserve Forces, visited the troops who are part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by Saudi Arabia.

The commanders exchanged greetings with officers and soldiers and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the UAE’s leadership.