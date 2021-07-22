UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Military Commanders Congratulate UAE Armed Forces Units In Saudi Arabia On Eid Al Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:15 PM

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed Forces units in Saudi Arabia on Eid Al Adha

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Several Emirati Armed Forces commanders have visited UAE Armed Forces units in Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Land Forces; Major General Pilot Saeed Ali Al Ali, Commander of the Joint Aviation Command; and Major General Khalifa Al Hamli, Commander of the Reserve Forces, visited the troops who are part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by Saudi Arabia.

The commanders exchanged greetings with officers and soldiers and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the UAE’s leadership.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid Saudi Arabia Best Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

2 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.