SENT TO INE : Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Cypriot Parliament

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Demetris Syllouris, President of the Cypriot Parliament, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Syllouris discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance cooperation in a number of fields, especially in the parliamentary, cultural and educational domains.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Syllouris and stressed that the UAE-Cypriot relations are growing and the two sides are keen on developing cooperation across all domains.

The President of the Cypriot Parliament emphasised the importance of the visit to boost bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries and lauded the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and globally.