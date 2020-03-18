SENT TO INE - EDIT: FANR Radiation Protection Committee discusses 2020 action plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has hosted the meeting of the Radiation Protection Committee to present and discuss among its members 2020 Action Plan and efforts to strengthen radiation protection infrastructure in the UAE.

Director-General of FANR Christer Viktorsson delivered opening remarks where he briefed the members on FANR’s efforts in radiation protection and that it issued over 600 licenses last year. That reflects the increasing interest in using ionizing radiation technologies in the UAE and the importance of coordination among relevant entities to ensure radiation protection.

RPC Members discussed 2020 Action Plan, which includes various topics such as health surveillance, protection strategy during emergency, enhancing medical response capabilities and cooperation with the International Commission for Radiological Protection.

The RPC has four working groups to ensure the sustainability of the radiation protection work: a working group on Orphan Sources Recovery; another on the Medical Applications; a third group on National Strategy for Education, Training and Qualification in Radiation Protection and finally a working group on National Environmental Radiological Measurements.

In addition, the committee reviewed key achievements made in 2019 to strengthen the UAE’s radiation protection infrastructure. The committee developed a comprehensive framework of National Qualification for Radiation Protection professionals, finalised the National Strategy for education and Training in Radiation Protection as well as defined the temporary criteria for Qualified Experts in Radiation Protection which is required by FANR’s regulatory framework.

Established in 2011 and led by FANR, the Radiation Protection Committee, comprising 16 federal and local government entities, is responsible for promoting collaboration between various bodies and providing recommendations on how to improve radiation protection infrastructure in the UAE.