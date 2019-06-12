Seoul hosts seminar on investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korean International Trade Association, KITA, hosted a seminar in Seoul on the investment opportunities available in Abu Dhabi.

The seminar, held on Tuesday, was attended by around 120 major companies, private sector institutions and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, in South Korea, in cooperation with the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, and the Industry Development Office of the Abu Dhabi Economic Department.

In his speech during the seminar, Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, stated that hosting the seminar in Seoul is part of the chamber’s strategy to create opportunities for commercial cooperation and support economic and social initiatives.

He also pointed out that the seminar, which was supervised by Abu Dhabi Representative Office in Seoul, aimed to showcase the promising investment opportunities available in Abu Dhabi, in light of its developed financial and legislative systems, as well as the availability of skilled labour and the incentives it provides.

The Abu Dhabi government established free trade zones, such as the KIZAD, which has become a key international commercial, logistical, industrial centre, he added while noting that the seminar was a commercial platform for promoting key projects in the KIZAD and investment opportunities for Korean companies that desire to expand their operations in the middle East.

Abu Dhabi has strong business ties with South Korea, which is reflected by the launch of the Abu Dhabi Representative Office in Seoul in 2015, he further added.

Chung Min Seok, Chief Executive Officer of KITA, praised the event, stressing that he is looking forward to reinforcing the commercial and investment cooperation between both sides, as well as holding joint projects and strengthening their economic ties.