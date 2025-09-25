Seoul, Washington Discuss Details Of $350 Billion Investment Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol held trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the details of Korea's planned investment in the United States, a Currency swap and other issues during his ongoing visit to New York, the finance ministry said Thursday.
Koo held separate talks with Bessent following a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and the US Treasury Secretary, Yonhap news Agency quoted the Ministry of Economy and Finance as saying in a notice to the press.
Lee has told Bessent that he expects to make progress in trade negotiations with Washington in a way that serves both countries' interests based on "commercial rationality," according to the presidential office.
The meeting between Lee and Bessent was held on the sidelines of Lee's attendance at the UN General Assembly, as Seoul and Washington are working to finalise the details of a framework trade deal reached in late July, which includes Seoul's US$350 billion investment pledge.
Seoul is said to have proposed setting up a bilateral currency swap with Washington as a safety measure to prevent any confusion in Korea's foreign exchange market that could arise with the massive investment in the US.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Seoul, Washington discuss details of $350 billion investment plan3 minutes ago
-
Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights due to Typhoon Ragasa18 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Zulia in Venezuela33 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM launch joint initiative to support Ukraine’s recovery through educ ..7 hours ago
-
Khalifa University hosts summit on AI role in higher education10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum shapes future of safe digital innovation10 hours ago
-
Dubai Technological and Digital Leaders Majlis discusses shaping future of AI, cybersecurity10 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Saudi embassy reception on 95th National Day10 hours ago
-
Future City Leaders Majlis showcases features of tomorrow’s cities10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores emerging trends in human-centric urban planning10 hours ago
-
56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores new urban visions11 hours ago