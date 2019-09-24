September 30 registration deadline for Sharjah Excellence Award

The registration deadline for the Sharjah Excellence Award 2019 will end on 30th September, 2019, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award announced

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The registration deadline for the Sharjah Excellence Award 2019 will end on 30th September, 2019, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award announced.

The award is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said that the registration mechanism in the award has been done based on the EFQM Excellence Model, which is a comprehensive management framework used by more than 30,000 major companies around the world. The registration fee for the main prize was set at AED3,000, while it will be free for other categories.

Al Hajri emphasised that the award is on a constant development, which underpins the chamber's vision, mission and responsibility to promote the culture of excellence and quality and to be a driving force for the economic development in the emirate and the UAE.

She added that the board of trustees has recently made a series of substantial changes to the award, so as to keep abreast of the best international practices in the business excellence, and to offer many competitive advantages to the participating enterprises.

Al Hajri noted that changes include renaming the award from Sharjah Economic Excellence Award to Sharjah Excellence Award, in addition to renaming the "Sharjah UAE Startups Award" category to "Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award", which is divided into two sub-categories. Each sub-category will have two winners each of whom will receive AED25,000.

These two sub-categories will include micro-enterprise category with five employees or less, as well as small and medium enterprises category with more than five employees.

The amendments also involved making the participation in the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award category, open for all emirates. This category is dedicated to rewarding the most successful businessmen in the UAE who have left a distinctive imprint in the business world and will have two winners each of whom will receive AED50,000.

The Sharjah Excellence Award programme consists of seven awards including Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Green Award, and Sharjah Social Responsibility Award.