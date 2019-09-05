UrduPoint.com
September Programme For Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan Library Announced

September programme for Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan Library announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has announced the schedule of events for September at Qasr Al Watan Library, located in the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The programme includes panel discussions and workshops with renowned authors, academics and journalists.

The events begin on 8th September with the "Award-winning Author’s Experience" panel discussion, hosted by the Saudi children’s writer and academic Dr. Arwa Al Khamis, Associate Professor at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

Dr. Al Khamis has a Ph.D. in fashion history and is the owner of Arwa Al-Arabeia Publishing. Her book, Ana Roumi won the Best Arabic Children’s Book award at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), and she has been the guest of several regional and international book fairs, including ones in London, New York, Prague, and Frankfurt. Dr. Al Khamis will talk about her writing experiences, her passion for reading and the secrets of her success.

A session titled "Culture Beyond Borders" on 11th September will be led by Hani Al Naqshbandi, a Saudi journalist, writer and novelist, in which he will address literary and cultural issues and their impact on our lives.

September’s Calendar of events at Qasr Al Watan library will also include a three-day workshop called "Talented Pens", which will be presented by the Emirati children’s author Noura Al Khouri. Taking place from 22nd to 24th September, the workshop sessions will be dedicated to developing the skills of budding writers in the field of creative writing. Al Khouri has written nine books and is also one of the writers for Iftah Ya Simsim, the Arabic version of Sesame Street.

Recently opened to the public, the Library is also considered a unique addition to the series of public libraries across Abu Dhabi, which aims to provide a source of knowledge through the use of state-of-the-art technologies. It has a vast collection of books on science and art, including many about the UAE, which has been collected over 35 years.

