Serbian National Assembly Speaker Receives Global Council For Tolerance President

7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

Serbian National Assembly Speaker receives Global Council for Tolerance President

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Ivica Dacic, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, has received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the Serbian Parliament headquarters in the capital, Belgrade.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed means to boost relations and partnership between the Serbian Parliament, the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its international parliament, to support and unite all efforts to disseminate the values of tolerance and peace.

The Serbian official praised the efforts of the Global Council for Tolerance and its great role in spreading tolerance and peace around the world, stressing his support and his country's parliament for the council and its lofty goals. He also highlighted his country's desire to host the next session of the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace at the headquarters of the Serbian Parliament.

For his part, Al Jarwan thanked the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, confirming the need to unite international efforts to promote tolerance and peace worldwide.

More Stories From Middle East

