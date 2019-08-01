Serbian President accepts invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) While receiving Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barsheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Belgrade, President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, received an official invitation to attend the launch of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020.

President Vucic expressed his gratitude for the invitation and confirmed his attendance, especially as his country is currently prioritising digital technologies.

Both sides also expressed their satisfaction at the progress of the Belgrade Waterfront Project, an urban redevelopment project in the Serbian capital.

Al Dhaheri highlighted the UAE’s support for Serbia’s economic development via the launch of joint projects.