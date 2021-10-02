UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Opens Country's Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Serbian President opens country&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, opened on Saturday the pavilion of Serbia at the World Exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Tatjana Matić, Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications.

President Vucic expressed pleasure at taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai. He praised the wise policies of the UAE, which positioned the country which led the country to solidify Its global reputation.

He also lauded his country's strong ties of friendship with the UAE, adding that Serbia was looking forward to deepening economic cooperation and to developing joint economic programs between the two countries.

Tatjana Matić said, "By presenting at the World Exhibition, we want to open new chances for the development of Serbia through networking with key actors of the world business community,"

Matic added that the Pavilion is fully digitalized and provides the possibility of a virtual journey through different realities, different time periods and different spaces, and that Serbia will present itself as an innovative and creative country by performing at the World Exhibition.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Serbia October 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

2 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

2 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.