(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, opened on Saturday the pavilion of Serbia at the World Exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Tatjana Matić, Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications.

President Vucic expressed pleasure at taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai. He praised the wise policies of the UAE, which positioned the country which led the country to solidify Its global reputation.

He also lauded his country's strong ties of friendship with the UAE, adding that Serbia was looking forward to deepening economic cooperation and to developing joint economic programs between the two countries.

Tatjana Matić said, "By presenting at the World Exhibition, we want to open new chances for the development of Serbia through networking with key actors of the world business community,"

Matic added that the Pavilion is fully digitalized and provides the possibility of a virtual journey through different realities, different time periods and different spaces, and that Serbia will present itself as an innovative and creative country by performing at the World Exhibition.