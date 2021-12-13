Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said that Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores its profound ties with the UAE, supported by their leadership.

He stated this while welcoming Gordana Čomić, Serbian Minister for Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to reinforce their overall cooperation and benefit from the UAE’s experience in promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity.

Sheikh Nahyan also stressed that Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the country’s level of technological development and future vision.

Its participation in the event will help reinforce the partnership between the two friendly countries, he noted.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is an inspiring international platform that boosts the convergence between countries based on the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence. It aims to address social challenges and find collective solutions, to achieve global prosperity and stability, he added.

Čomić highlighted her country’s keenness to strengthen its overall cooperation and partnership with the UAE, notably in tolerance, peace and coexistence.