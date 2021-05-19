Serious penalties for promoting explicit content to children: Federal Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has stated that it is prohibited to circulate any materials targeting children that encourage behaviours which violate the principles of public order and morality.

In a tweet today, the Public Prosecution said that, according to Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, it is strictly prohibited to publish, view, circulate, produce or be in possession of any visual, audio, video or printed materials or games that target children and elicit sexual or other behaviours that go against principles of public order and morality or may trigger any type of behavioural deviance.

According to Article 66 of Wadeema's Law, violators "shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not less than one year and a fine not less than AED 100,000 and not exceeding AED 400,000."

The Public Prosecution is publishing these legal tweets to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.