ServeU to manage facilities of 14 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) ServeU has won the bid to manage the facilities of 14 pavilions participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to open this October.

Valued at AED18 million, the contracts are set to maintain the demands of facilities covering a total area of 30,000 square meters of the Expo 2020 land with a team of 300 experts, technicians and specialists. The agreement includes providing the human resource (HR) and staffing services for the pavilions, such as guide management, cleaning, security and administration, and logistics.

Commenting on winning the bid, Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, Chairman of the board of Directors, Union Properties PJSC, the mother company of ServeU said, "We assure our clients that the services which will be implemented under these contracts follow leading international standards and apply the best practices and systems as well in the field. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and expertise and exceed the expectations of our international stakeholders participating in the Expo.

We are confident that our teams are competent and equipped with the skills and knowledge to fulfil the work required for a major global event such as Expo 2020."

For his part, Gary Reader, General Manager, ServeU, said, "We are proud to be awarded these contracts, which is an excellent opportunity to deliver our innovative solutions and services to companies, entities and pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. We aim to enhance the experience of visitors and guests of the pavilions and contribute to the success of our customers during their participation in this global platform. Our modern technologies, integrated systems and three decades of experience in the industry will be utilised to meet the goals."

Aside from these new contracts, the company has earlier entered an agreement with the United Kingdom to provide its pavilion with human resources services and additional manpower.