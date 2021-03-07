Services provided by artists, SMIs subject to VAT, clarifies FTA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has clarified in a bulletin that services provided by artists and social media influencers (SMIs) for consideration are subject to Value Added Tax.

The bulletin outlines that VAT applies to such services provided by artists and social media influencers that include, but are not limited to, any online promotional activities performed on behalf of other businesses for a consideration, such as promoting a product in a blog or a video or otherwise promoting a business on a social media post, any physical appearances; marketing and advertising related activities; providing access to any social media influencers’ networks on social media, and any other services that the SMIs may provide for a consideration.

This announcement was shared in the latest Basic Tax Information Bulletin issued by the FTA on the tax treatment of services provided by artists and social media influencers.

The bulletin clarified that if an artist or influencer incurs any costs in providing a service and subsequently recovers that cost from its client, such reimbursement falls within the scope of VAT in the UAE.