UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Provided By Artists, SMIs Subject To VAT, Clarifies FTA

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Services provided by artists, SMIs subject to VAT, clarifies FTA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has clarified in a bulletin that services provided by artists and social media influencers (SMIs) for consideration are subject to Value Added Tax.

The bulletin outlines that VAT applies to such services provided by artists and social media influencers that include, but are not limited to, any online promotional activities performed on behalf of other businesses for a consideration, such as promoting a product in a blog or a video or otherwise promoting a business on a social media post, any physical appearances; marketing and advertising related activities; providing access to any social media influencers’ networks on social media, and any other services that the SMIs may provide for a consideration.

This announcement was shared in the latest Basic Tax Information Bulletin issued by the FTA on the tax treatment of services provided by artists and social media influencers.

The bulletin clarified that if an artist or influencer incurs any costs in providing a service and subsequently recovers that cost from its client, such reimbursement falls within the scope of VAT in the UAE.

Related Topics

Business Social Media UAE May Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

1 hour ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s security system has significantly progress ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.