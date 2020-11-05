Seven CPI groups up in September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Expenditure on seven groups of the UAE Consumer Price Index, CPI, increased while five others decreased in September as compared to August 2020, according to statistics released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre today.

Statistics showed that the CPI closed down at 105.96 points in September against 106.50 points in August with annual consumer price contraction reached 2.36 percent.

Groups that saw an annual CPI increase included food and Beverages; Tobacco; Health; Textiles, Clothing and Footwear; Communications; Education; and Restaurants and Hotels, while those saw an annual decrease were Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas; Furniture and Household Goods; Transport; Recreational and Culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services.

Emirates-wise, CPI in the emirate of Fujairah registered the largest percentage of change at 1.25 in September against August 2020, followed by Sharjah at 1.21.

The CPI is an important economic indicator that provides a measure of changes in prices over time paid by UAE households for a fixed basket of goods and services. CPI is an important component in monitoring the levels of inflation in the economy.