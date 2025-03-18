Seven Dead After Honduras Plane Crashes Into Water After Takeoff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:48 PM
TEGUCIGALPA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) A plane crashed just off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night minutes after taking off from Roatan Island, killing seven people, while 10 others were pulled out from the wreckage alive, authorities said.
The Jetstream aircraft operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, according to the country's transport minister, who said the wreckage was found about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) off the island's coast.
Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas confirmed the death toll, while both police and fire officials detailed the rescue efforts underway.
Borjas noted that adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts.
"It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 metres (98 ft) of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming," he said.
Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands just off the Honduran coast, is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-listing1 minute ago
-
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition2 minutes ago
-
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,0002 minutes ago
-
NASA astronauts head home on SpaceX capsule after drawn-out space station stay3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expansion3 minutes ago
-
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need3 minutes ago
-
Seven dead after Honduras plane crashes into water after takeoff3 minutes ago
-
Emissions from building sector stopped rising for first time since 2020, UN finds3 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebration3 minutes ago
-
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago