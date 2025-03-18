Seven dead after Honduras plane crashes into water after takeoff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEGUCIGALPA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) A plane crashed just off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night minutes after taking off from Roatan Island, killing seven people, while 10 others were pulled out from the wreckage alive, authorities said.

The Jetstream aircraft operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, according to the country's transport minister, who said the wreckage was found about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) off the island's coast.

Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas confirmed the death toll, while both police and fire officials detailed the rescue efforts underway.

Borjas noted that adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts.

"It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 metres (98 ft) of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming," he said.

Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands just off the Honduran coast, is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.