Seven Illegal Migrants Drowned In Aegean Sea Off Turkish Coast
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2025 | 10:15 AM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Seven migrants drowned in the Aegean Sea off the western coast of Turkiye after falling overboard when the authorities tried to intercept their boat, the Turkish coastguard said.
They were part of a group of around 40 people who set sail on an inflatable boat on Thursday evening from near the Turkish seaside resort of Kusadasi, about 100-kms south of Izmir.
Kusadasi lies opposite the Greek island of Samos, which is about 15-kms across the water.
But when the coastguard tried to intercept their boat, seven of the passengers fell into the water, with three bodies found shortly after.
Four more were found on Friday, it said in a statement. Another 18 adults and 13 minors were rescued unharmed.
Shipwrecks are very common on the short but perilous route between the Turkish coast and the nearby Greek islands of Samos, Rhodes and Lesbos that provide entry points to the European Union.
According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 2,333 migrants disappeared or died in the Mediterranean last year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2025
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source
UN human rights experts call on all parties to accept ceasefire deal
#Nohkwa_17_January: Global reach exceeds 100 million views
WHO: Health sector needs billions for reconstruction of Gaza
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation
Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar P ..
FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportuni ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Seven illegal migrants drowned in Aegean Sea off Turkish coast2 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New South Wales17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite32 minutes ago
-
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions8 hours ago
-
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria8 hours ago
-
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source9 hours ago
-
UN human rights experts call on all parties to accept ceasefire deal10 hours ago
-
#Nohkwa_17_January: Global reach exceeds 100 million views10 hours ago
-
WHO: Health sector needs billions for reconstruction of Gaza11 hours ago
-
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 203412 hours ago
-
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation12 hours ago
-
Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar PV battery storage gi ..12 hours ago