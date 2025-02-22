Open Menu

Seven Injured In Explosion At Hawaii Resort

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

HONOLULU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Seven people were injured, including three in critical condition, following a gas explosion at a beachfront resort in the US city of Hawaii, according to the island of Maui’s hotel management and police department.

The Maui Police Department stated that preliminary investigations indicated that liquefied petroleum gas, which supplies the barbecue areas in the resort’s communal space, was the cause of the explosion.

