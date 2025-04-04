Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) At least seven people have been killed after thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through several US states, with forecasters warning record rainfall could soon follow in some regions.

A man and his teenage daughter, whose home was destroyed in western Tennessee, were among the dead, along with a man whose pickup truck struck downed powerlines in Indiana.

Fatalities were also reported in Missouri as the first in a series of forecast storms ripped across the country on Wednesday and early Thursday.

Thousands of properties have been left without power, with some homes also destroyed.

People were rescued from floodwater on Thursday in flooded parts of the city, which is braced for days of rain.

The forecasts have been especially worrying for people in rural areas of the state, where floodwaters can quickly rush off the mountains into the hollows.

