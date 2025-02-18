Open Menu

Seven Killed In Mine Collapse In Central Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Seven killed in mine collapse in central Kazakhstan

ALMATY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) At least seven people were killed in a mine collapse at the Zhomart mine in Kazakhstan's Ulytau region, local media reported on Tuesday.

Kazinform International news Agency said the incident occurred overnight due to a natural gas explosion at around 4:50 pm local time 150km from Zhezkazgan town.

