Seven Killed In Mine Collapse In Central Kazakhstan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ALMATY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) At least seven people were killed in a mine collapse at the Zhomart mine in Kazakhstan's Ulytau region, local media reported on Tuesday.
Kazinform International news Agency said the incident occurred overnight due to a natural gas explosion at around 4:50 pm local time 150km from Zhezkazgan town.
