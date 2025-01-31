Seven Million People In Sudan In Urgent Need Of Aid: WFP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:48 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) is working tirelessly to scale up food and nutrition assistance for millions across Sudan, aiming to double the number of beneficiaries to reach 7 million people.
In a report issued today from Geneva, the UN agency emphasised that its top priority is to provide life-saving assistance to areas facing famine or at risk of it.
Since launching its large-scale food aid campaign in late 2024, WFP has managed to access hard-to-reach locations, including Zamzam camp in North Darfur, South Khartoum, and Jebesh in West Kordofan.
During the last quarter of 2024, over 2.
5 million people received essential food and nutrition aid each month, marking the first time many of them had received assistance since the conflict began.
However, WFP highlighted that a cash liquidity crisis has delayed the distribution of both cash and in-kind food assistance to more than 4 million people for over a month.
Sudan continues to face a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with approximately 24.6 million people – nearly half the country’s population -- experiencing acute food insecurity. Additionally, 27 locations across Sudan are either in famine or at risk of it.
Recent Stories
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy
Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024
Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday
Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand2 minutes ago
-
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners2 minutes ago
-
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interim president3 minutes ago
-
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 20253 minutes ago
-
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut3 minutes ago
-
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic3 minutes ago
-
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental Disputes Center and D ..3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 20244 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday4 minutes ago