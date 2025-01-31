Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) is working tirelessly to scale up food and nutrition assistance for millions across Sudan, aiming to double the number of beneficiaries to reach 7 million people.

In a report issued today from Geneva, the UN agency emphasised that its top priority is to provide life-saving assistance to areas facing famine or at risk of it.

Since launching its large-scale food aid campaign in late 2024, WFP has managed to access hard-to-reach locations, including Zamzam camp in North Darfur, South Khartoum, and Jebesh in West Kordofan.

During the last quarter of 2024, over 2.

5 million people received essential food and nutrition aid each month, marking the first time many of them had received assistance since the conflict began.

However, WFP highlighted that a cash liquidity crisis has delayed the distribution of both cash and in-kind food assistance to more than 4 million people for over a month.

Sudan continues to face a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with approximately 24.6 million people – nearly half the country’s population -- experiencing acute food insecurity. Additionally, 27 locations across Sudan are either in famine or at risk of it.