Open Menu

Seven Million People In Sudan In Urgent Need Of Aid: WFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:48 AM

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) is working tirelessly to scale up food and nutrition assistance for millions across Sudan, aiming to double the number of beneficiaries to reach 7 million people.

In a report issued today from Geneva, the UN agency emphasised that its top priority is to provide life-saving assistance to areas facing famine or at risk of it.

Since launching its large-scale food aid campaign in late 2024, WFP has managed to access hard-to-reach locations, including Zamzam camp in North Darfur, South Khartoum, and Jebesh in West Kordofan.

During the last quarter of 2024, over 2.

5 million people received essential food and nutrition aid each month, marking the first time many of them had received assistance since the conflict began.

However, WFP highlighted that a cash liquidity crisis has delayed the distribution of both cash and in-kind food assistance to more than 4 million people for over a month.

Sudan continues to face a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with approximately 24.6 million people – nearly half the country’s population -- experiencing acute food insecurity. Additionally, 27 locations across Sudan are either in famine or at risk of it.

Related Topics

World United Nations Khartoum Geneva Sudan From Top Million

Recent Stories

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 minutes ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 minutes ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 minutes ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

3 minutes ago
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion ..

Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East