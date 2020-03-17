UrduPoint.com
Seven New Coronavirus Cases In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Seven new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Seven new cases of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, were discovered in Kuwait within the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 130, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that all newly announced cases were for Kuwaiti citizens returning from the UK.

Out of the 130 in total, 12 cases recovered and 118 are still receiving treatment, he pointed out.

