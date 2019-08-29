(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), represented by Sharjah Medical District, announced that it has added seven new health services provided by Primary health care centres in the emirate.

These services include screenings for cervical and colon cancer, premarital testing, the Itmenan service (preventative screening), medical examination for residency, health services for pilgrims and evening dental clinics.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said, "Through these services, we aim to reinforce our people’s health and happiness, as part of MoHAP’s concerted efforts to update its medical facilities and simplify access to primary and specialised medical services."