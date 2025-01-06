Seven Projects To Develop Correctional, Rehabilitation Centres In Abu Dhabi
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department recently held its periodic meeting to review the outcomes of seven technical development projects implemented in 2024.
These projects were designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of correctional and rehabilitation centres across the emirate by leveraging smart solutions and digital technologies.
During the meeting, chaired by Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the committee assessed the results of these initiatives and their role in improving operational processes, adopting innovative centre management solutions, and upgrading smart monitoring systems and alternative punishment measures.
Counselor Al Abri emphasised that the development of the rehabilitation and alternative punishment systems aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
These directives focus on fostering an innovative and sustainable correctional approach to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in advanced justice systems based on human values and innovation.
He explained that this approach aims to enhance the role of correctional centres by providing pioneering programmes that rehabilitate inmates and facilitate their reintegration into society as productive members. This is achieved by adopting best practices and leveraging modern technologies to address global trends in criminal justice while upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.
Al Abri highlighted the significance of monitoring performance indicators related to alternative punishments and strengthening cooperation with strategic partners in this area. He noted that such collaboration serves as a cornerstone for achieving the rehabilitation and social reintegration of inmates.
