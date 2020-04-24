UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Sailors Rescued By NSRC After Boat Explodes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:15 AM

Seven sailors rescued by NSRC after boat explodes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC today rescued and medically evacuated, in collaboration with Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, CICPA, seven sailors, six Emiratis and a Jordanian, after their boat exploded.

The NSRC and CICPA personnel towed the boat from the explosion site to Al Saifiya Island. Two of the crew members were taken to Shakhbout Medical City for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi SITE April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 7 ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Post resumes international postal service ..

36 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets President, rulers on h ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets President, rulers on holy mo ..

51 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP a ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo to deliver critical airfreight servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.