Seven sailors rescued by NSRC after boat explodes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC today rescued and medically evacuated, in collaboration with Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, CICPA, seven sailors, six Emiratis and a Jordanian, after their boat exploded.

The NSRC and CICPA personnel towed the boat from the explosion site to Al Saifiya Island. Two of the crew members were taken to Shakhbout Medical City for medical treatment.