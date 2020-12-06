Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to open Monday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies will be held virtually on Monday.

The event brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace, in line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting global harmony, peace and tolerance.

Notable attendees will include, among others, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Head of the Forum and President of the Higher Academic Council at the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities; Dr. Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League; Dr.

Mukhtar Juma, Egyptian Minister of Awqaf; Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony; Sam Brownback, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom; the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby; and Miguel Moratinos, High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations.

Themed "Human Values After Corona: Reviving Virtue in Times of Crisis, this year's edition of the forum will examine how cooperation between nations, their people, and followers of the world religions can promote global peace and welfare of all. The conference will emphasise the commonality and shared nature of humankind’s destiny at this crucial time.