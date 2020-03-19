UrduPoint.com
Several Flights To Move To Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the temporary move of several flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 at Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said, "On 18th March 2020, Abu Dhabi Airports consolidated operations into two terminals. Select flights operating to and from Terminal 1 are now operating out of Terminal 3."

"The temporary terminal move reflects Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to delivering efficient operations and a seamless passenger experience," it added.

The airports company is currently working in close partnership with the respective airlines to ensure a smooth transition from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

The statement noted that the recent terminal operational updates "do not reflect the current situation regarding the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19".

"It is fully in line with Abu Dhabi Airports’ dedication to delivering smoother connections for passengers and efficient operations for airline partners," it continued.

Abu Dhabi Airports did not provide details of the selected flights, but recommended that passengers check the correct terminal with their respective airline before travelling to the airport.

